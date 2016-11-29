MPs question conflicting supplier records in Afya House probe

Politics and policy

Dr Nicholas Muraguri, Health principal secretary. PHOTO | FILE

Inconsistencies have arisen on the number of suppliers who were contracted to deliver food supplements for TB and HIV Aids patients, casting doubts on the accuracy of record keeping at the Ministry of Health.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) Tuesday told MPs who are investigating questionable contracts at the ministry that four firms delivered the supplements to its stores, contrary to an audit report that indicated that five firms were contracted to supply the food.

While appearing before the committee earlier, Health principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri said five firms were contracted to supply the supplements.

MPs initiated the investigation after an internal audit report of the ministry pointed out irregularities in contracts totalling up to Sh5 billion.

The National Assembly’s Health committee vice chairperson, Robert Purkose (Endebes), questioned the inconsistencies in the submissions of the ministry.

“You said that three firms were contracted, the PS said four and not five as per the audit report. Why are there discrepancies?” Dr Purkose asked.

Mr Philip Omondi, the director corporate services who is currently in charge of Kemsa operations, told the committee that four firms supplied the goods-- with Life Care Medics International delivering twice.

“We received commodities procured outside Kemsa by the ministry directly. The commodities came from the suppliers contracted by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Kemsa said it was not involved in the award of Sh265.7 million contracts for the supply of the food supplements, which were paid for in advance.

The agency said the food supplements were received at the agency warehouse between the months of May and August this year.

But Health principal secretary Dr Nicholas Muraguri in submissions made before Parliament said the commodities were received and paid for around April.

The government medical logistics agency also revealed that Life Care Medics International Limited, a firm that imported food supplements worth Sh265 million also delivered locally sourced supplements amounting to Sh201 million.

Kemsa was unable to explain if the food supplements had been paid for in advance, saying the “procuring entity (Ministry of Health) was best placed to respond.”