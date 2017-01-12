MPs recalled to approve EACC, electoral commission nominees

Politics and policy

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. PHOTO | FILE

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for a special sitting to approve nominees for appointment to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the electoral commission.

Mr Muturi wants MPs to reconvene from the long recess to discuss the appointment of retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala as EACC chairman and Wafula Chebukati to head the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The decision follows a request by Leader of Majority Aden Duale.

The MPs will meet on Tuesday to consider the report of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which vetted Mr Wabukala, Mr Chebukati and six other IEBC proposed commissioners.

The committee on Wednesday concluded approval hearings and retreated to write its report on the nomination of Consolata Maina, Boya Molu, Roselyne Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye for appointment as IEBC commissioners. The National Assembly will debate and consider the suitability of the nominees.

If MPs approve their nomination, their names will be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

Once MPs approve Mr Chebukati and his commissioners, the current commissioners headed by Isaac Hassan will resign and hand over office.

The appointment of the new IEBC commissioners follows a negotiated settlement that arose after weeks of sustained street protests by the Opposition Cord coalition which accused the IEBC of bias and inability to oversee the August 8 General Election.