Health committee split over Sh5bn Afya House probe

Differences over the handling of investigations into the possible misappropriation of Sh5 billion at the Health ministry have split the National Assembly’s Health Committee, with its head now facing a no-confidence motion.

About 20 members of the Health Committee were Thursday reported to have signed a petition against Dr Rachel Nyamai, the chair, and Dr Robert Pukose, the vice chair of the committee.

“I signed the petition yesterday (Wednesday) and by the time I was signing, 16 members had signed. By evening, I was being told about 20 members have signed,” said Matungulu MP Stephen Mule.

Key ministry officials, including Health secretary Cleopa Mailu and principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri, have appeared before MPs since an interim audit report raised the red flag over possible loss of billions of shillings in procurement irregularities.

The government has argued that the interim audit is not conclusive evidence of loss of cash.

Internal auditor Bernard Muchere while appearing before the committee, however defended his report, revealing that key documents to support questionable expenditure had still not been availed to him.

A meeting of the Health Committee on Thursday morning where differences between members were expected to be addressed was abruptly called off, provoking anger among some of the MPs.

The committee was scheduled to meet Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet in the ongoing investigation into the killing of a cancer patient earlier in the year, but was called off after he requested for it to be held on another day.

But the MPs, some of whom had already arrived at Continental House ready to confront their chairman, were angry at the abrupt cancellation, which they said were only informed of via text message at the last minute.

“They have been covering up for the Ministry of Health in all the graft issues and the mismanagement, which has been going on in the ministry,” said Mr Mule.

There were, however, fears that the superior numbers of the Jubilee Coalition could be brought to bear and used to scuttle the attempt to remove Dr Nyamai.

“We have seen attempts in other committees being scuttled, but we hope that there will be no external influence. Members are determined,” said Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

Mr Mbui said Dr Nyamai has been accused of incompetence and bullying members in the meetings. Neither Dr Nyamai and Dr Pukose could be reached for comment last evening.