MPs summon county, agency chiefs over bias in staff hiring

Parliament has summoned the Council of Governors (CoG) to shed light on the ethnic composition of staff in counties.

Also set to appear before the House are the vice chancellors of all public universities, parastatal chiefs, the Judicial Service Commission, chairmen of County Public Service Boards and County Assembly Speakers whose institutions have not complied with the ethnic balance law.

This follows a report by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) that revealed glaring ethnic bias in hiring of staff in counties, universities, parastatals and constitutional commissions.

The report shows that only 15 or 31.9 per cent out of 47 counties had complied with the legal requirement that not more than 70 per cent of their staff be from one ethnic group.

Section 65 of the County Government Act stipulates that 30 per cent of the vacancies should be reserved for ethnic groups that are not dominant in the respective counties.

The Joint Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities chaired by nominated MP Johnson Sakaja has also directed the immediate appearance of the bottom 10 counties to explain how they intend to ensure the ethnic mix.

The affected counties will be required to appear both as the County Executive and the County Assemblies. The county Executive will be led their respective governors and while the county assemblies will be represented by the speakers.

They will also be accompanied by the chairpersons and secretaries of the County Public Service Boards and the County Assembly Service boards.

“Counties have become ethnic-balkans just as is the case with universities. In fact the biggest offenders are all public universities whom we shall call to appear to explain why they have flouted the law on staff hiring based on ethnic mix,” Mr Sakaja said during a meeting with the NCIC commissioners.

Francis Kaparo, who chairs the NCIC, said there is no law governing recruitment discipline and transfers for chancellors, vice chancellors, deputy vice chancellors for public universities.