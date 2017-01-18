MPs want cash for the starving, not relief food

Politics and policy

Tiaty MP Asman Kamama. PHOTO | FILE

MPs from the hunger-stricken counties of Turkana, Baringo and West Pokot have asked the government to distribute funds meant to fight starvation through a cash transfer mechanism modelled alongside that of the Kenya Red Cross.

The seven MPs, led by Asman Kamama (Tiaty), also called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare drought a national disaster.

The lawmakers asked Devolution and Planning secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to channel resources to starving families through the cash transfer mechanism instead of sending relief food, which takes long to reach affected families.

“If the government targets each family with a Sh6,000 cash transfer, they will be able to quickly buy food from shopping centres to alleviate the suffering and ensure that nobody dies from starvation,” Mr Kamama told a news conference at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

He said distribution of relief supplies through the provincial administration has proved ineffective.

“Instead of supplying relief food where mothers sit for hours waiting for debes (tins) of maize, we should take the route of cash transfers where each family should be given Sh6,000 to buy food in shops like the case of the Red Cross in Kilifi County.

“We want the government to hand over supply of relief supplies to the Kenya Red Cross which has capacity to ensure each family is fed. They have staff and capacity to supply food unlike the government which hires lorries, takes food to chiefs then starts distributing,” Mr Kamama said.

He said the situation in Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot , Wajir, Marsabit and the upper North Rift had worsened given failure of rains in the last eight months.

“The entire North Rift region is facing serious drought that is accompanied by hunger, starvation, shortage of water and lack of food.

“The situation is so dire, so bad, so serious in Baringo and especially in Tiaty sub-county and lower sides of Baringo north, entire Baringo south and Mogotio area which have been badly affected by drought,” Mr Kamama said.

Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu said the situation is also the same in Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit, Isiolo and parts of North Eastern.

“As we speak, we are calling upon national and county governments of the affected areas to move with speed and provide massive supplies of relief food to the people of upper North Rift because some parts of Tiaty constituency people are eating wild fruits.

“This is not the age and time when people are supposed to be eating wild food. This is an affair of 400 years ago,” Mr Kamama said.

He said despite the government providing specific interventions, it should declare hunger and drought a national disaster and pull all resources within its possession to alleviate the suffering.