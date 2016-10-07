Maasai Bar in Nyali, a haven for meat and merrymaking

Magazines

So Nyali, Mombasa. This guy I haven’t seen in ages, a former university mate, now working at the port and doing well, drives around a sleek Mercedes, picks me up from the hotel at 2pm. I ask him looking at his upholstery, “what is it you said you do again, boss?” He says he works at the port, construction.

His car smells of opulence and leather. He has on huge shades that reflect envy when I look at him. He was always destined for success. He was that guy you knew was going to hit paydirt because he was always restless and hungry.

We drive to this place called Maasai Bar and Restaurant in Nyali. He tells the guy that we had ordered meat. I tell him I don’t eat meat. He says, “You are not serious!” I say I’m serious as a typhoon. He shakes his head and stands there next to the kitchen, staring at some onions.

He tells some chap to put chicken instead for this lady he is with. I laugh. “Ladies of nowadays are too precious,” he says. I say “this lady will kick in your teeth, if you are not careful.”

Band on Fridays

Maasai has many branches I’m told, it’s become some sort of a franchise. They have one in a hotel near Nyali and another in Bamburi or something. I wasn’t listening to my friend tell me these franchise stories. I was watching a lovely musical video from one of their large big screen TVs hoisted all over.

Maasai, as you might have suspected by now, is the haven for meat and merry. It’s reputation is known far and wide. At night, it’s a full blown rave. Hang on, is rave still a word you can use without being lynched in public?

Anyway, there is a band on Fridays and karaoke on Saturdays. The meat and the chicken is brought after an hour. I don’t know why people don’t imagine that chicken is also meat. It’s unfair.

Food at Maasai is fantastic! They have this great kunde (cowpea leaves) that is made from milk and it looks slippery on the plate.

We eat so much and when we are done, we can barely laugh. We sit back with toothpicks dangling from our lips like ‘sponsors.’ My friend orders a cold Heineken while a bunch of girls in loud weaves hold court on the next table, laughing at one of them with a broken heel.

The one with a broken heel looks like Queen Latifah. I debate whether to order a whisky then decided against it. I hate to drink while full, besides it’s too hot I will only fall off my seat in sleep.

Thankfully, Maasai is airy because it’s your typical open-air makuti place that Coast is known for. We catch up for an hour or two until our food is adequately digested, at least mine, then we leave.