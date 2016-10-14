Maraga explains judgment in the murder of ex-MP

Politics and policy

Chief Justice nominee David Maraga appears before the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting on October 13, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Chief Justice nominee David Maraga on Thursday defended himself against claims that he mishandled the murder charge against a policeman who killed former Ainamoi MP David Kimutai Too.

The family of Mr Too has filed a petition against Justice Maraga’s appointment as Chief Justice, arguing he lacks the competence to head the Judiciary.

“I was dealing with two defences in this case; one of self-defence and the other of provocation. If I applied the self-defence option I would have acquitted that man and he would have gone home,” he said.