Maraga to be sworn in as Chief Justice tomorrow

Chief Justice nominee David Maraga appears before the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting on October 13, 2016. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

By EDWIN MUTAI, emutai@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Tuesday, October 18   2016 at  17:37

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to swear in Appellate Court Judge David Kenani Maraga as Chief Justice tomorrow after legislators approved his nomination Tuesday evening.

MPs endorsed a report by the Justice and Legal Affairs committee - which approved his nomination - on the vetting of his appointment at a special session.

Last week, MPs voted to extend the vetting period for another seven days to allow the Justice and Legal Affairs committee - chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga - to table its report.

“The candidate exhibited impressive knowledge of topical issues including demonstrated understanding of administration and management principles required to address the challenges facing the judiciary,” Mr Chepkonga said in the report.

The House team threw out three petitions objecting his appointment citing lack of merit.
