Marathon organisers to recover Sh17.5m from disgraced Jeptoo

Boston Marathon organisers will take steps to recover the Sh17.5 million ($175,000) that disgraced Kenyan athlete Rita Jeptoo won two years ago.

The Boston Athletic Association said it will use resources at its disposal to get back the prize money at the earliest opportunity.

“We are exploring legal options and will take whatever steps are reasonable and necessary to ensure compliance,” the group told the Business Daily by e-mail last week.

The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport in October doubled Ms Jeptoo’s doping ban to four years and ordered that all titles, medals, prize money and appearance cash earned as from April 17, 2014 be confiscated.

The prizes affected by the court order are those received after the 2014 Boston and Chicago marathons. The International Association of Athletics Federations, the sport’s governing council, has also said Ms Jeptoo must return all her winnings.

“The athlete will be required to reimburse all prize money and appearance fees if she wants to resume competition after the end of her ban in October 2018,” said IAAF in an interview.

“Race organisers will be free to initiate recovery actions on their own initiative through normal legal channels,” the world athletics governing body said.