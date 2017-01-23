Marketing got better using sharper videos

Magazines

In Kenya, Co-op Bank is one of the firms using video content marketing. PHOTO | FILE

To engage with young and digital savvy consumers, Kenyan brands such as Co-operative Bank are turning to video content marketing, a strategy that has been found to boost consumer engagement by 22 per cent.

“Combining video content with full page advertisements boosts consumer engagement by 22 per cent and after watching a video advertisement, 64 per cent of users are more likely to buy a product online,” according to a study by US digital marketing agency Insivia.

“Intent of purchase by consumers also increases by 97 per cent if they enjoy the video while brand association increases by 139 per cent.”

For Co-op Bank, the marketing strategy has enabled it to interact with over two million consumers. “Consumer engagement on different social media platforms has increased since embracing video content marketing,” said Mr Ngumo Kahiga, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

“On average our content reaches 500,000 consumers organically and over two million when promoted. It has also heightened our brand visibility.”

Indeed, it is through the amusing and immersive experience that video content offers to consumers that brands are able to form a relationship with brand and its message, thereby increasing brand visibility.

In fact, the Insivia research, found that a majority of consumers will remember videos they watched in the past month and refer to them while making purchase decisions.

“Eighty per cent of consumers recall a video content they viewed in the past 30 days while 92 per cent consider them helpful when making purchase decisions,” reads the study report.

In the case of Co-op Bank, it is the interest that video content marketing garners from consumers that saw it employ the strategy to reach a wider market.

“It is a unique strategy that requires a much sharper creative content to get attention. Consumers’ attention span on digital platforms is about three seconds. If your content does not capture their interest in that short period then it can be counted as a loss,” said Mr Kahiga.

The belief in the pulling power of video ties with a study conducted by Asian digital marketing firm, Syndacast, that found that video content is the preferred mode of communication for consumers and they pay more attention to it compared to any other advertising strategy.

“Eye-mapping study of SEO video results show that consumers tend to pay more attention to video listings, in fact, using the word video in an email subject line boosts open rates by 19 per cent, click-through rates by 65 per cent and reduces unsubscriptions by 26 per cent,” said the report.

Video content marketing is also emerging as a research tool for brands.

“Through video content, we get immediate feedback from consumers thus we are able to continuously improve our products to meet their demands.”