Martell ambassador’s take on ultimate cognac, champagne luxury

GH Mumm brand ambassador Damien Souchet during the interview. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

A year ago at only 26, Damien Souchet, the local Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët brand ambassador, had to choose where among Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa he wanted to push luxury alcohol brands in the cognac and champagne categories.

Pulled by the growing spending and appetite for goods in Africa and of course, the Big Five, he chose Kenya.

The consumption of these premium drinks has been growing steadily in the country, with the luxury brands (which in France would be found in high end shops in the larger cities) being stocked in small towns across Kenya.

DOREEN WAINAINAH sat with him to talk about cognac, champagne and food.

How many Kiswahili words do you know?

I can do the basics like mzuri sana, but I don’t know how to say bon appetit in Kiswahili and there is also no specific word for cheers.

You represent very mature brands yet you are very young. How did that come about?

Yes, these brands are mature and luxurious but they are not only for a specific population.

I am young, but I am passionate. I guess that was the key point for Martell and Mumm. My father is a wine maker so we are very into the wine business. It is what gives us income. Everyday growing up my father would talk about the business, the wines and how to improve the quality and I guess at some point I picked it up.

When you want to sell something, you must learn a lot about it. I read a lot of books and visited very many distilleries—rum, cognac and whisky distilleries that grow expertise.

How many types of alcohol have you tasted over the years?

A lot. When we talk types, let’s talk categories. Of course whisky, cognac and champagne. I have also tried those that are not yet available in Kenya like Mescal from Mexico and Pisco from South America and others.

The idea is to give specific focus on cognac and champagne which for me are two sexy categories and for connoisseurs.