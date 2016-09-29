Matiang’i directs KTTC relocation from Gigiri site

Politics and policy

Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Technical Trainer’s College (KTTC), which has been in existence since 1978, will be moved from its current location in Gigiri, Nairobi, for security reasons.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said the college would be moved to the former Kenya Science Teachers College, currently a campus of University of Nairobi on Ngong Road, with effect from December 1.

The KTTC is located in Gigiri next to United States Embassy and United Nations complex that hosts United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, among others.

Dr Matiang’i, in a letter dated September 9, to University of Nairobi council chairman Idle Farah said the decision is strategic.

“Your council is required to surrender the premises and all the facilities within it to the council of KTTC with effect from December 1, 2016,” he said in the letter.

“It will be your council’s responsibility to ensure that these facilities are surrendered in good use and in the case of houses and residential areas in vacant positions.”

Dr Matiang’i added: “I trust that your council will appreciate the weight and urgency of this strategic decision and act accordingly.”

Kenya Science Teachers College was established in 1965 through partnership between Kenya and Sweden.

It was elevated to a constituent college of the University of Nairobi following recommendations by the Public Universities Inspection Board, which the government accepted.