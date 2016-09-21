Matiang’i extends term for school fires probe team

Politics and policy

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans will wait for nearly two more months to know the cause of the strange fires that gutted several schools across the country. This is after Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i extended by six weeks the term of a team probing the July attacks.

The eight-member team comprising security experts and educationists was supposed to hand over its report on Friday.

The team, led by career provincial administrator Claire Omolo, had initially been given one month to probe the unrest that led to the destruction of dormitories in more than 120 schools in second term.

The decision to extend the term was arrived at after the team sought more time saying that it was yet to conclude its work.

And as the team goes on with its investigation, dormitories in more than five schools have been burnt this third term as more than 1.5 million candidates prepare to sit national examination in November.

Other members of the team are ; Mrs Lilian Muli (assistant inspector-general of police), Patrick Mugo (criminal investigation directorate), Charles Khayira (education), James Kairu, (education), Ms Loise Nyaseda (Teachers Service Commission), educationist Dr Gracie Mullei and Lt Col (Rtd) F.C Mugambi.

The team is required to review recommendations of past task forces on student unrest, assess implementation and suggest ways of incorporating some of the proposals.

It will also audit school safety and security regulations and propose how to ensure higher discipline standards in schools.

Dr Matiang’i the team had requested more time to thoroughly analyse the data it had collected.