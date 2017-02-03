Maureen gets it real in a pretentious world

Magazines

Maureen Murunga, Amadiva Beauty Salon founder. PHOTO | COURTESY

Four years ago, Maureen Murunga started a small natural hair “movement” after years of trials, errors and research. She set up Amadiva.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The move was sparked after watching a documentary by US comedian Chris Rock called “Good Hair.” It occurred to her that there was an opportunity in the Afro hair market to cater for the growing black middle-class.

The figures were enticing, the opportunity immense.

Maureen who spent her former years working for financial institutions in South Africa, London and Nairobi now has two salons (with 48 employees) in Nairobi and last year the project evolved into a mobile-based franchise model that will see her develop the informal sector by empowering the youth to train as natural hair stylists.

She has partnered with KCB Foundation and Azizi Beauty College to roll out the franchise.

Amadiva is running a campaign by profiling 30 women and really showing the versatility of natural hair. We met at Le Grenier a Pain restaurant on 9 Riverside, Nairobi. Maureen is invested, passionate, dramatic and funny.

--------------

What does Amadiva mean?

You shouldn’t pronounce it like it’s an English name. You say, Amaadiva! My grandfather is Jotham Amadiva, my mum is Kahoya Amadiva, and I’m Kadeiza Amadiva.

Are you happy with what you have done so far?

I’m happy and proud that I’ve built a brand. I’m also very happy of the transformation that I’ve seen my staff go through. That makes me proud. Then there is the hard part, which is hard work. There’s actually a science behind business, if you refuse to learn that science you will fail. So going to school, improving myself so that I can be a better leader, making horrible mistakes... those are part of the journey.

I feel like I’ve been forced to grow on a personal level even though I didn’t actually ask for it. As an entrepreneur you’re yanked into it… this is where you need to be. And if you refuse, you’ll learn by fire.

What’s the toughest part of doing business in this town?

(Sighs) I think it’s a lack of vision for many entrepreneurs. Then there’s this thing where people perceive your business to be in a certain way. Managing your staff, your greatest asset is also tough. How do you make sure that the environment is conducive for them and you can actually retain them?

Late last year, a new salon and spa raided my staff when they opened shop. It was tough, but you won’t die even though you feel baaad! (Laughs).