House amends electoral laws as Opposition MPs walk out in protest

Politics and policy

A past session at the National Assembly in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Opposition MPs on Thursday walked out in protest as authorities in Parliament shut out the media from accessing proceedings of the special session called to amend election laws to allow for manual identification and transmission of election results.

Jubilee MPs approved amendments to the Elections Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016 without the participation of Cord MPs.

Speaker Justin Muturi oversaw the proceedings.

The Opposition MPs have now moved to court to have the amendments passed in the special sitting nullified.

Armed security

All entrances to the debating chamber were sealed off by heavily armed security personnel.

No journalist was allowed to enter the press gallery.

The hawked-eyed security personnel stationed in all corners of Parliament briefly detained NTV journalist Kennedy Murithi for taking pictures using his mobile phone. He was, however, released after interrogation. All his photographs were deleted.

Parliament was cordoned off by heavily armed personnel with police trucks blockading access to Parliament road. Water cannons were also stationed around Parliament.