Meet Stacey, the techie going places

Magazines

Stacey Ondimu, MD of Rupu Kenya. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

At 27 years, Stacey Ondimu is already managing a team of 17 people at Rupu Kenya, an e-commerce startup.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The company, a deals and website company, is under the Swiss Company, Ringier Group and has a presence in Ghana and Nigeria.

We met at her office on Kindaruma Road, a week after being featured in the Business Daily’s Top 40 Under 40 Women.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, 3-dimensional animation and software development tucked under her wings, the journey is only starting for her.

-------------------

How did you end up here at this age?

I was very interested in technology my whole life because my dad was in IT. It was something I wanted to do. So I did Computer Science at the University of Nairobi. It was a very interesting campus to be in because we got to work with companies like Nokia.

We did big projects with schools like Stanford University so it started to shape what I wanted to do later on. A lot of what we did was development which was interesting but it’s not where I wanted to be because I found development to be very limiting.

So I remember trying to find a path in the IT world away from development and coding. I looked at project management, designing, 3D animation but it still wasn’t interesting enough. When I started working, I started doing those very things; development and design. About six to eight months of working I moved to Rupu. That’s when my journey started because it was IT but it was other things in IT.

What would you most attribute your growth and development to?

My dad has a lot to do with it and the reason I say that is because he really pushed us. So when I started working it was just “Push as hard as you can and always fight for more.” You came home with grades and he asked you, “You could have done better, you could have pushed a little harder” at the time it was really annoying because it felt like it wasn’t enough but then now, I can see it in myself and I can see it in my siblings. The way we work is very driven.

You work with a lot of millennials, I suppose?

Yes I do.

What’s the most unique thing about these people?

What’s very different about them is – which I’m starting to now appreciate — there’s a sense of entitlement which at first glance is very annoying because you work with someone who doesn’t have a lot to speak of but wants to have the titles and all that right off the bat. But the reason I appreciate it now is because it’s an attitude that says, “I’m here for only the best. I expect only the best and that’s what I’m going to get anyways.”