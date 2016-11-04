Meet the group obsessed with succulents

Magazines

Succulent plants grown by Teresa Lubano, founder of Shop Nanjala at her kitchen garden in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Every two months, about 100 lovers of succulent plants met in a garden to share their thoughts, tips and explore natural habitats. It is a gathering of Succulenta East Africa, a network of predominantly flower lovers.

Susie Allan is one of the members. Besides being the current chairperson of the group, she is also one of its founding members.

When Susie’s father first came to live in Nairobi’s Langata estate in 1948, the British engineer could see all the way to the Ngong Hills from his house.

At the time, there was no single tree on the land and Susie has a portrait which she proudly displays to prove her claims.

Jungle in city

Today, one can hardly see the house which her father left her as it is nestled behind a canopy of vegetation akin to a forest, the garden is largely populated with succulent plants.

“A garden planted with succulents needs little watering. This is because they store water in their tissues to survive periods of drought,” she said.

The plants are grown in patches across the landscape with the furthest area containing succulents that Susie says are watered perhaps once a month.

Next to her house, she has grown a mixture of exotic and indigenous plants that are watered more regularly.

From the towering succulents such as Euphobia to the dwarfy Lithops native to South Africa, her garden is a sight to behold.

Her well-manicured garden which has a man-made pond is also home to the Monadenium, Cotyledon, Sansevieria, various cacti and air plants.

The plump, water-retaining leaves and stems survive long dry spells and are especially found in areas of low or erratic rainfall.

These plants take bizarre, architectural shapes and features such as spines and waxy surfaces. Even in the dry season they maintain their attractive appearance, flowering regularly, attracting birds and other pollinators.

