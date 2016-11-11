Men over 50, take charge of your health

Magazines

November is here with us again. During this month, men all over the world set out to grow their beards and moustaches as a celebration of men’s health. Although most people associate this month with prostate cancer, there is a lot more to men’s health than that.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

What are your health risks after the age of 50?

Age-related risks

Your body undergoes certain normal changes as you age. Your muscle mass and your bone density reduces. Your testosterone levels also reduce and this can have an effect on your sexuality.

A majority of cancers also tend to occur after the age of 50 (in both genders). Memory and cognition problems also reveal themselves in the later stages of one’s life.

Gender-related risks

There are unique health problems that you will face just on the basis of your gender. Top on this list are problems that arise from the prostate and testosterone deficiency.

In addition, men are generally more predisposed to certain health conditions than women. This includes heart attack, stroke and certain cancers.

Family risk factors

If baldness runs in your family, there is a very high likelihood that you will experience hair loss as you age.

If you have a family history of diabetes, hypertension or certain cancers, you also have a higher risk of getting the disease (as compared to the general population).

What you can (and should) change

Your excess weight

Men generally store excess fat in their trunk (belly, chest and lower back) as opposed to their hips and buttocks.

Traditionally, a large belly has been considered a sign of prosperity, contentment (and in some communities, sexual prowess). Unfortunately, when it comes to your health, your kitambi is a red flag for poor health.