Home Mentoring is meant to help you discover your real potential

Mentoring is meant to empower you with tools that make you more productive. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The power to make any meaningful, lasting change lies with every one of us. Kindly take this as your authority to call me out if I ever in even the slightest of ways claim the ability to transform your personal and/or professional life.

Anyone waving “transformation guaranteed” banners are not to be trusted with your personal growth process. The truth is that real transformation in any sphere of your life can only be made by you.

Any other person can only help you appreciate alternative viewpoints to yours. A coach, for example can do that by urging you to interrogate the predispositions, thoughts and decisions that you entertain. There are no absolute right and wrong positions. The goal is to empower you with the tools to objectively and continually evaluate your unproductive actions or inactions for productive outcomes in every situation. This is the reason why coaching is client-driven. It is also the reason why there cannot be any guarantees on the outcomes of a coaching engagement.

That is not all; the process when done right is also hard, tiring, boring, unusual, uncomfortable, abnormal and at times downright ridiculous in it’s requirements of the participant. Due to this intensity, it is understandably not the kind of uphill undertaking that the average person will excitedly commit to.

Look, no one needs to tell you when you need to get a little guidance on your personal and professional life. The truth is that we all need a holding hand as we walk through work and life. To lead, you have got to be willing to stick your neck out for non-partisan views on how you’re doing. While at it, you will bare yourself, there will be some trying, confusing and even embarrassing times. It can be quite an emotionally precarious place to find yourself. It comes with the territory of unveiling the powerful brand of leader that you are inside. Coaching is travel, not distance.

Participants inevitably receive some tangible benefits during and even long after the process. Greater self-appreciation, attitude improvement, a job promotion, enhanced relationships, self confidence, financial independence, better health, fitness after coaching are not to be mistaken for the main benefits of the process. They are only the by-products.

The true benefit of coaching is intangible. It is the leaders we grow into as we break through the previous ceilings of our limiting thought-systems to exercise our free will as super-achievers. The world around us does not change because we go through coaching. We become aware of how to change our world in our favour from within. The benefit is the achievement of high-level consciousness which manifests positive lasting change in all aspects of our lives.

I do not know of any just, fair, shorter, less-bruising and proper method but should you find a better, more private, dignified, less expensive, yet career and life advancing way to do this than structured coaching, grab it now. No amount of abracadabra will miraculously get you to translate what you know into profitable action like the systematic guidance that coaching provides you with.