Merali firm eyes Sh300,000 per acre from new nuts venture

Sasini chairman Naushad Merali. PHOTO | FILE

Sasini Limited Company anticipates to generate Sh300,000 a hectare from intercropping macadamia in its Kiambu County coffee estate in the next six years.

The listed firm expects to have produced enough nuts over the period for its planned Sh400 million macadamia processing factory on a 20-acre farm next to its coffee mill.

“I am glad to report that the company has aggressively embarked on inter-planting macadamia within our coffee bushes to increase the income for our farmers,” said Sasini chairman Naushad Merali.

Addressing farmers at the company’s 10th farmers open day in Kiambu County, Mr Merali confirmed a new factory would be operational by January 2018.

The company has so far planted about 6,000 seedlings in its coffee plantations in Kiambu and has more than 20,000 seedlings in nurseries which will soon be planted in the expanded pilot project.

Mr Merali said Sasini would supply seedlings to all its affiliated farmers starting next year and assured the growers that madacamia would not interfere with coffee production cycle.

“The new initiative has been approved by relevant authorities mainly the researchers and hence will not have any negative impact to coffee production,” he said.

He thanked President Uhuru for the recent Sh2 billion coffee debt waiver and said it would boost farmers’ morale to produce more.