Millennials market big, but this is what they want from you

How your driver treats the younger tourists is more likely to earn your hotel another visit. PHOTO |FILE

The 2015 United Nations World Travel and Tourism Council’s report has revealed that leisure spending in Kenya has risen from 62.5 per cent to 67.5 per cent of travel spending, noting that consumers, especially millennials, are seeking memorable experiences, in one of several key shifts in the spending patterns of the country’s youngest generation of adults.

According to the Managing Director of online portal Jumia Travel, Estelle Verdier, people making bookings via its online portal are now more concerned about the experience they will have at their destination than the facilities that a hotel offers.

“Visitors booking on the online portal are increasingly keener on the kind of experience to be sampled on the destination. Bed size, in-room entertainment, and room service are somehow less popular on the FAQs, coming only after touching on the need for ‘personal’ recommendations for staff members known to give outstanding customer experience,” she said.

“For instance, free airport pick up is one of the most sought-after value-add on our travel.jumia.com, but while a guest may not necessarily come back to the hotel merely because of the service, a human connection with the chauffeur and warm welcome are more likely to earn a comeback, and more potential customers from the resulting sharing of experience.”

This emphasis and sharing of experiences by millennial consumers is leading to a rise in the collaborative consumption economy, and in the success of companies that embrace this new type of business model.

“Millennials place less emphasis on owning and more on sharing, bartering and trading to access coveted goods, these behaviours have propelled businesses such as car rental service Zipcar, taxi service Uber and home rental site Airbnb,” said Jilian Mincer of Reuters in an article titled, ‘‘The allure of ‘no ownership’ for Millennials is moving beyond housing and car.’’

Indeed, in a 2014 PricewaterhouseCoopers research titled, ‘‘The sharing economy – sizing the revenue opportunity,’’ it estimated that that the five main sharing economy sectors, peer-to-peer finance, online staffing, peer-to-peer accommodation, car sharing, and music and video streaming generate $15bn in global revenues. PwC projects that the sector’s revenues will be $335bn globally by 2025.

“Between 2013 and 2025, sharing economy sectors are likely to grow much quicker than the rate of traditional rental sectors. The least developed sectors as measured in 2014, such as peer to peer finance and online staffing, could grow the quickest of all,” it said.

Beyond shared experiences, research has found that young consumers spend more on electronic gadgets, such as mobile phones, thus fuelling e-commerce.

In Kenya for example, a 2014 survey conducted by Barclays Bank Group and online research specialist, Columinate, found that 63 per cent of young consumers invest any extra income in electronic devices.

“Both the Internet and new and developing mobile phone technology are increasing the importance of this generation as agents of social transformation and wealth creation in different sub-regions of Africa,” said the report.

For brands looking to engage with millennials, whose global purchasing power in 2015 is estimated to be $2.45 trillion, social media marketing can prove to be a worthy strategy.

“It is estimated that millennials will have a combined purchasing power of $2.45 trillion worldwide by 2015. This buying will be carried out online and in stores,” said a study report on the purchasing habits of millennials by the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

“While we can assume that social interactions in the form of online reviews, posts, forums and recommendations are driving some purchasing, documenting the scope of this activity and final channel for purchases is difficult. The driving force behind social commerce can be attributed to the millennial generation’s penchant for social media. Their size and combined purchasing power make them a necessary market segment for the future success of most companies.”