Miller Bakhresa Group invests Sh12bn in Tanzania fruit factory

Bakhresa owns one of the largest flour milling plants in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Bakhresa Group of Companies, which owns one of the largest flour milling plants in Kenya, has invested $120 million (Sh12 billion) in a fruit processing plant in Tanzania.

The plant under the Azam brand, which was opened by Tanzanian President John Magufuli, has the capacity of producing between 20,000 and 25,000 tonnes of fruits every year.

The group has operations in Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa, with plans underway to spread its wings to other countries.

“With a view to meet the ever-growing customer needs for the basic products and services, Bakhresa Group shall be launching new products and services and shall be spreading to new locations,” it says on its website.

According to Bakhresa, they have a turnover of more than $800 million (Sh80 billion) and employ more than 8,000 people associated directly with the firm. The new factory will employ about 600 people.

But all has not been rosy for the multibillion business as it has been at logger heads with the government of Tanzania in the recent past.