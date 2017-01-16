Millers grappling with new rules on importing wheat

Money Markets

Workers spray wheat with an insecticide in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County. PHOTO | VICTOR SIELE

Kenyan farmers have demanded for higher wheat prices for quite a while now. The move has compelled millers to opt for cheap imports. But now the government has come up with a new strategy to force millers to exhaust local wheat before opting for imports.

Starting last year, the government allocated each miller a quota of locally produced wheat based on their installed capacity.

The new rule compels millers to exhaust their allocated local quotas to qualify for an import licence for duty free wheat.

“We have a new system in place that requires millers to buy all locally produced wheat before we issue them with an import licence,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett.

Mr Bett said that when millers seek the wheat import licence from the Treasury, their request is referred to the Ministry of Agriculture to confirm whether they have met the condition of buying their portion of local wheat.

This comes as a reprieve to farmers who have for long been complaining of cheap imports’ adverse affects on the local crop. To protect farmers, the government directed millers to pay them Sh3,000 per 90 kilogramme bag of the cereal to enable them make some margin on their produce.

“Due to failure to reach an agreement between the Cereal Growers Association (CGA) and millers on the floor price for the 2016/17 crop, the government recommends that wheat to be bought at Sh3,000 per bag,” said the ministry in a report.

Latest statistics by the ministry indicate that 14 millers in Nakuru County had not met their allocated quotas as at December 4, and hence did not qualify for the import licence.

In Eldoret, 19 millers are yet to meet their quotas with only Weetabix East Africa Limited having bought 843 bags out of the required 835.

Kenya is a net importer of wheat, bringing in two-thirds of its requirement to meet the annual consumption of 900,000 tonnes against local production of 350,000 tonnes.

Kenyan farmers normally demand high prices for their crop citing production costs, a move which compels millers to prefer imports.

A report by the Agriculture ministry indicates that the minimum cost of producing a bag of wheat in the North Rift is Sh3,200. This can rise to Sh3,400 in areas such as Narok.

The low international cost of the produce has seen millers import huge volumes of the cereal in recent months.