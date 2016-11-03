Ministry issues alert over foot and mouth disease outbreak

Politics and policy

Veterinary officers are on high alert in Baringo and Nakuru counties following the outbreak of a deadly foot and mouth disease that has so far affected 300 cows.

Director of Veterinary Services Kisa Juma says the government has already quarantined the affected regions to contain the spread.

Mr Juma links the spread of the disease to the movement of animals in search of water and pasture in drought- hit counties.

Livestock from the bordering Laikipia, West Pokot, Turkana and Samburu counties have been blamed for spreading the disease that threatens thousands of animals.

“Foot and mouth disease types A and SAT 2 have been confirmed in Baringo and Nakuru counties. We have embarked on a massive vaccination to contain the spread,” said Dr Juma.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced recently that it would collaborate with the counties to carry out vaccination and treat migrating animals.

Livestock moving from lowland to highland areas get exposed to parasites, pneumonia and tick-borne diseases.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has announced that 23 counties, mainly in arid and semi-arid lands, have been hit by severe drought that has affected thousands of livestock.

Dr Juma noted that they are targeting at minimising the spread of the disease at the end of the vaccination exercise that was launched in Baringo County on Thursday.