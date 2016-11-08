Ministry launches study on status of maritime industry

Magazines

PHOTO | FILE

The Department of Maritime and Shipping is set to conduct an in depth survey of the state of the industry in a consultancy whose bids have been closed.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The tender was floated last month in search of an expert to come up with a guide on the development and promotion of the industry to be undertaken within this financial year.

“The maritime sector still remains one of the least understood and consequently the least exploited with the exception of port development that has been perceived to represent growth in the sector,” the document read.

Under the Transport ministry, the department was created last year in a Cabinet reshuffle to fast-track the agenda of growing a sustainable blue economy.

The Maritime and Shipping Affairs principal secretary is Nancy Karigithu, who served for a long time as the director general of the Kenya Maritime Authority.

Maritime transport takes care of 92 per cent of Kenya’s international trade by volume, which is expected to grow as the country seeks to implement the early crude oil exportation project.

The consultant will be required to provide a map of opportunities and assess challenges that hamper the growth of the industry.

Apart from port activities, other opportunities the country could focus on within the sector include ship building and repairs, marine aquaculture, marine-based tourism, marine insurance and related commercial support services.

The Insurance Act restricts foreign procurement of insurance, opening up an estimated Sh17 billion windfall to local underwriters as shipping lines, importers and logistics firms source local policies from January next year.

The consultant will also identify capacity gaps based on sector skills and a training needs assessment.

Maritime business is currently faced with a shortage of technical personnel to support port operations, modern aboard ship training as well as a fully equipped national maritime college.

Centre of excellence

The expressions of interest document also revealed the department’s plans of establishing a national maritime centre of excellence for which the consultant will undertake a feasibility study.

It will be expected to come up with a three-year strategic plan aligned with the country’s Vision 2030, UN’s sustainable development goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 on the Blue Economy.