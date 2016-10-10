Ministry to set up four free Wi-Fi hotspots in each constituency at Sh300m

Politics and policy

The government says it has set aside Sh300 million for a project that is supposed to deliver free Wi-Fi to Kenya’s 290 constituencies.

Under the project, the government will work in partnership with MPs, Telkom Kenya and Avanti Communications to set up at least four Wi-Fi hotspots in each constituency.

Sammy Itemere, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Telecommunications and Broadcasting, said that work had commenced on the project with a pilot carried out in Limuru.

“We have awarded the tender and we are now at the stage of rolling out,” he said.

However, when contacted by the Business Daily Telkom Kenya, which placed its bid with Avanti Communications, said that it was yet to receive the tender award letter although it was looking forward to working with the government on the Constituency Innovation Hubs.

Once set up, it is expected that residents will be able to use free Wi-Fi within a 50 metre radius of the hotspots. Under the project, the government and the private sector will provide connectivity to the hubs.

The constituencies will have to provide buildings to house the hubs and buy computers that the public will use.

Mr Itemere said that the ministry was further seeking partnership with the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK). The government has asked the PCK to participate in the project by setting up digital hubs in some of its under-used outlets across the country.