Miraa traders sue over Sh1bn bailout package

Miraa traders Monday moved to court, seeking to stop the government from disbursing money to a task force set up to cushion them from the shocks of an international ban of the stimulant.

Through lawyer Robin Mwenda, they accused the task force of failing to achieve its intended purpose and expressed fears that it was misusing public funds for its sittings long after expiry of its term.

The task force was set up by the President through a June 13 gazette notice and was meant to discuss ways of promotion, production, distribution and marketing of miraa as a cash crop over a three month period.

The appointment of the taskforce followed an announcement by Mr Kenyatta that the government would allocate Sh1 billion to miraa farmers to cushion them from the shocks of the international ban.

The decision followed pressure from Meru leaders who demanded action after the crop was banned in the UK and the Netherlands in 2014.

The Nyambene Miraa Traders Association claimed the task force is still carrying out public hearings and sittings using taxpayers’ money despite the expiry of its term on September 14.

“Despite the fact that the members of the task force have been drawing salaries and allowances from the Exchequer, it has not submitted its report as per its terms of reference hence defeats the purpose for which it was formed,” Mr Mwenda said.

According to the association’s treasurer, Joseph Munjuri, any term extension must be prescribed by the President.

“I have perused through all editions of the gazette notice to date and I have not encountered any extension of the duration that the task force is mandated to operate hence its continued sittings are a violation of the law,” Mr Munjuri said.