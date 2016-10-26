Mobile lending platforms shackling Kenya’s poor, World Bank says

Magazines

Mobile money transfer: The World Bank’s research affiliate, the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), warns that mobile based lending is expensive and hurts the needy. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

It was past midday on Saturday. I walked along Gakere Road in Nyeri town to Whispers Park.

The park is now converted into an open air market, thanks to the on-going refurbishment of the main market a few meters away.

As I stood at the edge of the park I heard loud noises of people talking in different languages mixed with the blare of matatu horns and the hum of traffic I noticed a trader silently seated in his stall.

I walked towards the stall and when he saw me he smiled and beckoned me to buy some fresh fruit. His broad smile attracted me and in matter of minutes the buyer-seller relationship had blossomed.

I noticed that he was busy transacting some business on his mobile phone. Text messages kept coming in as he replied.

Then out of the blue he shouted: “I’ve received the money! My M-Shwari loan has been approved, now I can pay for the morning deliveries.”

His name, he said, is Cyrus Gichuki, a groceries trader at Whispers Park. His story is similar to what many ordinary Kenyans go through every day with the advent of digital credit. To him, getting a loan through a mobile phone feels different from getting one through more traditional avenues.

Mr Gichuki said he has been using the M-Shwari product since its inception, adding that he also uses KCB’s M-Pesa mobile loan service to finance his business.

“It is easy, convenient, no collateral required and you receive the money instantly,” he said.

“If one is able to repay then one can continue borrowing more and more.”

There are more than 20 digital credit offerings in the country and new services are being launched continually, attracting thousands of Kenyans.

But the World Bank’s research affiliate, the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), warns that mobile based lending is expensive and hurts the needy.

Mobile lending apps are fast gaining currency in Kenya, with about a dozen major players in the market — including commercial banks — launching products such as M-Shwari, M-Co-op Cash, KCB M-Pesa and Equitel.

Others are the Facebook-linked Branch, Tala, formerly (Mkopo Rahisi), and Saida.