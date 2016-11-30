Beware: Mobile phones are latest target of cyber criminals

Magazines

Smartphones and other portable computing gadgets have changed the online connectivity landscape, making them major influences in shopping, banking and payment of bills.

The fact that mobile phones are now being used to make online and remote transactions makes them the greatest risk to previously-secure personal data.

Mobile gadgets have now become cyber crime’s latest target as criminals come up with new, and sometimes ingenious, ways to defraud people.

Cyber criminals are aware that mobile phones carry important information can be harvested for fraud and sold through black markets for further damage.

Yet, even with the risks, security experts say that mobile phone security uptake remains low in Kenya as most people are oblivious of the dangers the gadgets exposed them to.

“Most Kenyans have this attitude that it (an attack) cannot happen to them. There is need for sensitisation to let the public know that anyone can be a target,” said Eset Country Manager Teddy Njoroge. Eset is an Internet security solutions company.

“Kenya is a growing economy and people are taking up technology fast. The more we open-up to technology the more gaps we leave for attacks.” According to ICT governance organisation Information Systems Audit and Control Association (Isaca), the country records an estimated 3,000 successful or failed attacks every month.

According to Check Point Software Technologies Area Manager for East and West Africa Rick Rogers, attacks on mobile devices will continue to grow and enterprise breaches that originate from mobile devices are expected to become a more significant corporate security concern.

Phishing attacks are the most common method used to access private data, including usernames, passwords and credit card details.

These are driven by criminals masquerading as trustworthy entities.

Phishing attacks are often deployed post-breach, where criminals may send out warning to users advising them to, for instance, change their passwords by clicking on links that lead them to fake websites where they in turn harvest personal details.

Official data indicates that over 600,000 phishing attacks happen every minute globally while 1.9 million data records are stolen daily. In this regard, smartphone users are advised to be wary of messages that prompt them to click on links.

“Never click on links, especially emails asking for confidential information such as personal or banking details unless you are absolutely sure that it is authentic. Cybercriminals may use these ‘fake’ sites to steal your entered personal details or to carry out a drive-by-download attack, thus infesting your device with malware. Always contact the company separately via a known and trusted channel,” said Njoroge.

Installing multi-level security measures is a recommended way of ensuring that a third party does not get access to personal information.