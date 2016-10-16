Mobile phones open new front for brands eyeing rural buyers

Magazines

Mobile phone penetration in rural areas has increased access to information among residents. PHOTO | REUTERS

Rural consumers account for 67 per cent of the Kenya’s population, and are emerging with disposable income and purchasing aspirations: presenting a lucrative business opportunity for brands seeking to expand their businesses beyond the urban market.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“The Kenyan rural consumer is more informed about products than they were ten years ago, mostly due to access to information through various media outlets and especially mobile phone use,” said Jael Amara, director of Consumer Options, a market research company.

“This access to information has created knowledgeable consumers, who understand what they want in a product and the prices offered.”

This rise in rural consumer sophistication is born out by research firm Nielsen, which in a 2014 market insight article on emerging markets reported that 22 per cent of rural consumers aged 15-19 years value affordability in products and gain their information on brands through television, radio and mobile phones.

Older rural consumers still set more store by personal word-of-mouth recommendations than the rural youth, with Nielsen finding that 21 per cent those aged 20-45 years buy products based on recommendation as well as affordability.

The degree of interest in the ‘look’ of a product, its packaging, and how fashionable it is, is also stronger among younger consumers, with rural consumers over 35 more interested in affordability and availability, where 20 to 34-year-old are influenced by good packaging and advertising, and female rural consumers aged 15 to 29 years are not that brand conscious, but are keen to keep up with fashion and try new products.

“Similar to other African countries studied, affordability remains a key driver for Kenyans. Companies can use smaller pack sizes to make products more affordable,” the study said.

Ms Amara agrees with this analysis: “in the rural market, there is limited income, and smaller stock keeping units will lead to higher sales, but, then again, it depends on the brand and its market penetration. Basic products are more likely to have a high purchasing power compared to luxury products.”

For businesses looking to penetrate the rural market, engaging with customers through the now more widely available platforms can be a key stepping stone.

“As the rural market becomes more accessible, brands need to grow with the consumer so that they can create a relationship with them and as the competition increases, they will be able to retain them.”

The benefits of this approach have been clear in projects such as Lighting Africa, which was a drive by the World Bank Group to develop markets for affordable, modern, off-grid lighting products.

Though the programme started in Kenya in 2008 and finished in 2013, it achieved energy access for 3.4 million people through a fourfold increase in market penetration from two per cent in 2009 to about eight per cent in 2013, selling 700,000 solar lanterns to off-grid families in rural Kenya, and facilitating the creation of 21 distributors and importers and the engagement of more than 1500 SMEs in selling solar lanterns in Kenya.

“We had a dedicated programme management team based in Kenya that provided a comprehensive market development set of activities across five components that included quality assurance, market research, consumer education, business development support to the supply chain, and policy support,” said an outcomes report by Lighting Africa Kenya.

“After market research, we found that, at the time, the electricity access in the rural areas was eight per cent, compared to 71 per cent of the urban electricity access: also, the first solar products introduced were large, comparatively expensive, home systems, which recorded high failure rates due to low technical know-how for installation and maintenance.