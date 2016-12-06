Moi and Kibaki pension will rise to Sh74m next year

Politics and policy

Former presidents Daniel Moi (left) and Mwai Kibaki. PHOTO | FILE

Former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel arap Moi will see their pension increase by 15.6 per cent next year, reflecting the burden to taxpayers of keeping the former heads of state happy in retirement.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The former presidents have been allocated Sh74 million for pension next year up from Sh64 million in the year ending June, according to estimates in the supplementary budget tabled in Parliament last week.

Retirement benefits of former presidents have come under sharp criticism, especially in the past couple of years when allocations increased by large margins even as the government insisted it had put in place austerity measures to deal with a bourgeoning wage bill.

If awarded equally, the larger package assures each retired president of a monthly payout of Sh3 million — an amount that is higher than President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official salary of Sh1.5 million.

The High Court last year stopped the government from paying allowances worth millions of shillings to the two former presidents after finding that they were an unnecessary burden to the taxpayers.

The Attorney-General has since appealed the decision, allowing the two to continue enjoying the high packages.

Sections of the law that the court nullified entitled Mr Kibaki and his predecessor, Mr Moi, to a Sh379,500 house allowance per month, a fuel allowance of Sh247,500, entertainment perks Sh247,500, and utilities Sh379,500.

Mr Kibaki signed the perks into law two weeks before his retirement, effectively awarding himself millions of shillings on his way out.

The supplementary budget indicates that the former presidents have a separate benefits budget, which currently stands at Sh58.8 million or Sh4.9 monthly. This budget will remain unchanged next year.

The law also entitles the duo to two personal assistants, four secretaries, four messengers, four drivers and bodyguards.

Taxpayers also cater for workers in Mr Kibaki’s Nairobi office which was bought at Sh250 million three years ago and Mr Moi’s office at Kabarnet Gardens off the city’s Ngong Road.

Parliament passed the generous package as an incentive for politicians to leave office voluntarily in the knowledge that their comfort was assured.

The package has also come under heavy criticism on grounds that the retired presidents left office as rich men with property worth billions of shillings and vast business interests.