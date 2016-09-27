Politics and policy
Shippers urge Govt to overrule disputed port levy
Posted Tuesday, September 27 2016 at 12:48
Mr Langat said the county cannot impose the container charges by virtue the port is in Mombasa, adding that the facility was a national asset.
The Mombasa County is pushing ahead with its proposed charges on shipping lines despite opposition from shippers and the government.
According to the finance bill for 2016/2017, the county has proposed to charge Sh5,000 ($50) per 20-foot container and Sh9,000 ($90) for a 40-foot container.
“Last year, we rejected the levy as it was unjustifiable. We wonder why the County government has yet again factored the charges in the finance bill for 2016/2017,” he said.
“It is our hope that the government will de-gazette the levy in case the county approves the finance bill,” he said.
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa chief executive officer Gilbert Langat Tuesday rejected the County’s transport infrastructure development levy, saying Shipping lines were already paying taxes to the National government.
Mr Langat called on the County chiefs to withdraw the levy failure to which the SCEA would move to court to block the imposition of the levy.
Last week, Mombasa Transport executive Taufiq Balala said the county would impose the transport infrastructure development levy in efforts to get revenue for funding road projects.