Mombasa hoteliers oppose county’s proposed monthly room levy

Mombasa hoteliers have opposed a proposed monthly county levy of between Sh120 and Sh180 per room saying it will pile taxes on the two per cent gross sales paid to Nairobi each month.

The County Finance Bill for 2016/2017 proposes the fee on three to five star hotels. The county also proposes to charge Sh150 a room for one- and two-star establishments while non-rated hotels will pay Sh120.

The county also proposes to charge Sh120,000 for business permits for large hotels, Sh80,000 for medium-sized hotels and Sh40,000 for small hotels of up to 40 rooms.

The county also proposes to charge an annual fee of Sh50,000 for an alcoholic drink selling licence while nightclubs and discotheques will pay Sh100,000 for the same permit.

Room levy

Sam Ikwaye, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch executive officer, yesterday opposed the proposed room levy saying it amounts to double taxation.

“We demand that county chiefs withdraw the hotel levy as it will be illegal for them to charge a new fee on top of the two per cent levy paid to the national government,” Mr Ikwaye said.

He warned that more levies will force investors to close businesses. Mr Ikwaye said that the county does not offer meaningful services to the sector. “Hotels have been operating at a loss owing to the tourism downturn for the last three years. Why burden them with new levies?” he asked.

Travellers Beach Hotel general manager Freddie Kiuru said it was the wrong time for the county to impose the levy as hotels were struggling with low numbers.

Meanwhile, public service vehicle operators have rejected the proposed fines of Sh200,000 for air and noise pollution.

Yesterday, Matatu Owners Association (MOA) national vice chairman Ali Bates said the fines were too stiff.

He instead suggested the amount be reduced to between Sh3,000 and Sh5,000, failure to which it will push matatu owners out of business and trigger a transport crisis in the tourists town.

“We demand the withdrawal of the proposed fines,” said Sammy Gitau, the MOA secretary-general.