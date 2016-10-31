Moody’s to rank local companies’ creditworthiness

Money Markets

Global ratings agency Moody’s has assigned Kenya an in-country national ratings system for debt issuers, giving investors a clearer picture of the risks involved in lending to specific companies in the country.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Moody’s said in a statement that the national scale ratings (NSRs) will apply for companies, subsidiaries, special purpose vehicles, branches of foreign banks and corporations in Kenya. It will rank the creditworthiness of the debt issuers in the local market relative to peer securities.

Under the global scale credit ratings (GSRs), the rating of companies takes into account the country risk profile, reducing the differentiating factors between the profiles of peer companies within that economy.

The GSRs are multiple country comparisons across industries, markets, type of obligation, and geography.

In total, Moody’s now has NSRs in 16 countries, with Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco joining South Africa as the African sovereigns on the list.

“National Scale Ratings will offer greater differentiation among local credits within Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria,” said Monica Merli, Moody’s managing director and regional head for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Under the NSRs, Kenyan companies will be given a two-letter ‘ke’ suffix to distinguish them from the agency’s GSRs.