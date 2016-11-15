Motorcycle taxis: Treasured and detested in equal measure

Magazines

A boda boda rider plies his trade in Eldoret town last August. Although convenient, operators have been associated with robbery and sexual harassment of passengers. PHOTO | FILE

Nicholas Amalemba weaves his motorbike through the traffic jam on Kenyatta Avenue as though he’s playing a game of Snakes and Ladders.

“Don’t worry,” he assures his passenger, “I am not planning to go to heaven today.”

Besides, he adds, this is a journey he makes 15 times a day. He’s an expert at getting to his destination on time—squeezing past matatus and cars or riding down the wrong side of the street, past the nonchalant policeman.

Boda bodas have become a part of the Kenyan urban landscape over the last few years. However, the industry is facing change, one that spawns opportunities and threats for Mr Amalemba’s seven-year old business.

If Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has his way, Mr Amalemba will no longer operate within the Central Business District. The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) is determined to rein-in the boda boda sector with stricter regulations on the training of operators.

At the same time, technology companies moving into the transport sector are looking to woo Mr Amalemba and other boda boda operators.

On November 1, a court ruling upheld a 2015 ban on boda bodas operating in the heart of the city. The riders were given two weeks to vacate the CBD. An appeal by the riders send the issue back to the courts, giving Mr Amalemba reprieve for a while.

The riders want the government to designate parking spots for them, just as it does other businesses in the city.

“Just like hawkers have designated areas to operate, our appeal in court is that they cannot just chase us away and not allocate us a space to carry out our business,” said Boda Boda Association chairman Kenneth Onyango. Currently, Mr Amalemba and 14 other riders have taken over a corner of Moi Avenue.

A 2007 tax exemption opened the floodgates for motorcycle sales in Kenya. Since then, there has been a near steady rise in motorcycle sales in the country.

Last year, 139,420 new motorcycles were registered in comparison to the 16,293 recorded in 2007.

Motorcycles have become a convenient way to beat the traffic in congested urban areas or to reach the remotest parts of the country.

But the convenience is not without its drawbacks. Despite repeated attempts by the government to clamp-down on the boda boda sector, injuries and deaths associated with motorcycles have been on the rise.

Operators have also developed an unsavoury reputation which associates them with crime — specifically robbery and sexual harassment of passengers.