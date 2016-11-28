Motorists stuck on Thika road for hours as boda boda riders protest over fatal accident

Politics and policy

Motorists along Thika Superhighway were on Monday morning stuck on traffic for more than three hours as residents of Witeithie area near Thika Town protested over the death of a motorbike rider.

The protesters closed the entire highway causing heavy snarl-up that stretched for several kilometres.

“There was a fatal accident; a boda boda rider was hit. The boda boda riders barricaded the road and that has caused heavy traffic,” said Central Regional Traffic Police Commander Jane Kuria.

Affected motorists blamed police officers for doing little to contain the situation, and avert further loss of time in the snarl-up.

A motorist, Nitesh Shah, who spoke to Business Daily on phone, said traffic jam leads to reduced productive of a labour force and increases transport costs which translate to increased price of goods and services.

Others used Twitter to express their frustrations, “12:15 @JBoinnet we stuck since 9 @Witeithie, no help, no rules. Where is @ntsa_kenya @PoliceKE3 via @NKaraga.”

Another one said. “13:08 been at Witethie for last 3.5hrs. It has taken root police for us to drive past... under hail of stones via @ElaMMK.”

Loss of lives

When contacted, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General Francis Meja said they are discussing with the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) and have identified several areas on the Thika Superhighway where footbridges are required to avert further losses of lives.

“The area (Witeithie) deserves a footbridge for safety of people who are crossing the road and we have resulted to using bumps to slow down motorists who are using that road along that section, and this has resulted to having traffic jam along that section,” said Mr Meja.

He said along the superhighway, a number of footbridges will be added in already identified areas.

According to NTSA, pedestrian fatalities in Kenya are at 40 per cent. In Nairobi County, a drop has been recorded due to the use of rail guards that have been placed along various roads.

“In Nairobi County there is a drop of about 38 per cent in pedestrian fatalities from last year’s figures due to the guard rails put up,” said Mr Meja.

He said that footbridges will also go a long way in saving lives and having a smooth flow of traffic.