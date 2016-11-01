Much more lies behind squandering one’s wealth

Home

My brother has become strange since he sold his parcel of land after subdividing it. He bought five luxury cars that he doesn’t really need and got three children out of wedlock. He did this after our parents died. Now he has squandered all his money and his wealth has vanished. He only has a motorbike. I am worried about him.

The parable of the prodigal son is told in the book of Luke, 15:11-22. Briefly, it is the story of a young man who went to his father and asked for his inheritance.

He was clearly impatient to inherit from his parent, perhaps because his father was “refusing” to die, and life was passing by. The young man went to his father and took his inheritance and as we learn in verse 30 from the elder brother who spoke angrily to his father, things did not go so well. “When this son of yours who has squandered your property with prostitutes comes home…”

This sounds very much like your brother and his land that he subdivided and sold, only to buy expensive cars and sire many children.

From what you tell us, he now only has a motorbike and we are left to picture him living among the metaphorical pigs, much as the prodigal son ended up doing.

There are several issues that we must look at in your question, and in the story told to us in the book of Luke.

Starting in the middle of your question, we find a most interesting rather hidden fact. You tell us that he did this (foolish thing) after the death of his parents.

Without knowing how closely the events were to each other, it is difficult to speculate. It is, however, right to say that the death of parents can lead to all manner of changes in the behaviour of people. In the typical case, death is followed by a period called, the grief reaction.

This is a set of psychological and somatic symptoms that result from the extreme sorrow or loss. The symptoms typically include sadness, anguish, guilt, anger and feeling of discomfort and longing for the dead person.

In the typical cases, these feelings resolve in four to six weeks but the grief reaction in normal people can go on for longer, particularly if the death was sudden.

For some people, however, these feelings can be debilitating and can last for a long time, preventing the individual from coming back to normal function.

In the typical therapeutic scenario, one is encouraged to accept the reality of the loss, experience the pain of loss, adjusting to the new reality and finally creating new relationships. This is perfect theory which does not always follow this or any order.

This is when we talk about complicated grief, which might apply to your brother, his sale of land, and his finding comfort in big cars and women!

For some people, the kind of behaviour exhibited by your brother could be termed as externalising behaviour of a depressed person.

What you have not told us is whether he was for example drinking too much as he went out with all these women in the big cars.