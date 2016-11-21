Mumias, Kenya Power in out-of court talks over Sh1bn debt

Politics and policy

Troubled Mumias Sugar Company has engaged electricity supplier Kenya Power in negotiations to settle a Sh1.1 billion bill dispute out of court.

The sugar miller and Kenya Power on Monday told Justice Farah Amin that they have been holding talks and need one week to strike a deal, which they will then file in court to have the case withdrawn.

Kenya Power slapped Mumias with a suit in March last year, claiming Sh1.1 billion in unpaid bills. It wanted the court to allow it to auction the troubled sugar miller’s assets to recover the colossal sum.

But Mumias sought to have the matter referred to arbitration, arguing that its contract with the electricity supplier provided for mediation before either of the two firms could sue in court in the event of a dispute.

“The matter is adjourned to allow the parties to settle the matter and file a consent in agreed terms. The parties are to take a date in January 2017,” Justice Amin said Monday.

Details of the negotiations were not revealed, leaving it unknown as to whether Mumias Sugar has proposed a pay plan to Kenya Power or if the electricity supplier has lowered its demand below Sh1 billion.

Lawyers for the firms declined to read excerpts from the proposed out-of-court deal when Justice Amin asked them to shed some light on the talks.

“We ask that the court adjourn the matter for one week so we can file an executed consent and serve Kimeto & Associates,” Kenya Power’s lawyer told the judge.

Kenya Power says the Sh1 billion debt arose from supplementing Mumias Sugar’s power production plant between 2009 and 2014.

The electricity supplier adds that Mumias Sugar has only paid Sh70 million.

The electricity supplier had asked the court to either freeze Mumias Sugar’s assets or compel the miller to deposit Sh1.1 billion in court as security, pending determination of the dispute.

Kenya Power claimed in court that Mumias Sugar has previously admitted to all the amounts it had demanded.

The case arose from a 2009 deal that was to see Mumias Sugar sell excess electricity from its power plant to Kenya Power.