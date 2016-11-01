Muraguri letter to Rotich that sought removal of auditor

Politics and policy

Health principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri (left) and Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich. PHOTO | FILE

Health principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri attempted to remove the ministry’s internal auditor “for constantly producing qualified audit reports on the ministry’s spending”, documents show.

Dr Muraguri, in a July 12 letter seen by the Business Daily, asked the Treasury secretary, Henry Rotich, to transfer the internal auditor because his reports were reportedly causing trouble with donors over the huge funds that the ministry handles every year.

“During the past few financial years, the ministry has been getting qualified audit reports due to ineligible expenditures which could have been avoided if strong internal controls were in place,” the PS said.

Dr Muraguri, after complaining to Mr Rotich over the qualified audit reports, went ahead to suggest that the current holder of the office, Bernard Muchere, lacked the skills and experience for the job.

“The purpose of this letter therefore, is to request for posting of internal auditors in senior positions who are conversant with audit of donor projects and other funds,” the PS said.

Mr Rotich, whose ministry is in charge of financial accountability in all government ministries, agencies and departments surprisingly agreed to the request and asked the Internal Auditor General (AIG) to move Mr Muchere, effectively allowing Dr Muraguri to choose who should audit the department’s affairs.

Dr Muraguri wrote to Mr Rotich barely a month after Health secretary Cleopa Mailu commissioned the ministry’s internal auditor to investigate management of funds at Afya House, resulting in the damning internal audit report.

Dr Mailu was not copied in the official communication to the Treasury.

Sources at Afya House indicate that the internal auditor has been under intense pressure over the leaked report and the public outcry its publication has caused in the past week.

Government internal audit records show that Mr Muchere is an experienced professional, who has led a number of high-profile audits, including the Ronald Ngala Utalii College scam and the Sh791 million NYS theft.

Mr Muchere was also part of the team of auditors who worked on the Sh1.5 billion Tokyo Embassy scam. The audit report said that the country did not get value for money in the transaction.

The Treasury posted Mr Muchere to the Health Ministry early June this year — one month before Dr Muraguri wrote to Mr Rotich seeking his transfer.

Dr Mailu is said to have scuttled the plan arguing that he had just commissioned Mr Muchere to conduct an internal audit.