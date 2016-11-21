Murang’a farmers to benefit from Sh100m fund

Magazines

A worker tends flowers. Murang’a County plans to earn Sh10 billion annually from horticulture, up from Sh1.5 billion today. PHOTO | FILE

Small-scale horticulture farmers in Muran’ga County will benefit from a Sh100 million programme to be introduced next month.

The programme aims to help farmers maximise their returns by sinking 50 wells in the region’s seven sub counties and buying improved seeds and water pumps.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria said that the fund will also be used to offer the approximately 50,000 small scale horticultural producers subsidised fertiliser and build 20 collection centres for their produce.

“We intend to roll out this programme in December and by April 2017, we will evaluate our achievement based on real results,” Mr wa Iria told Enterprise during an interview.

“The prevailing situation in the sector is that of exploitation. Middlemen sell to the market at obscene profits while producers are left poor despite imparting valuable labour and costs in production,” he said.

The governor expects farmers who are currently dormant due to “lack of capital or disillusionment” to go back to farming.

High production cost

The county, he said, earns Sh1.5 billion from horticulture annually, adding that it can generate as much as Sh10 billion from the sector if the production chain is streamlined.

Mr wa Iria said the overall cost of production in the county is estimated at Sh600 million, leaving producers struggling to make ends meet and necessitating the subsidy programme.

Production costs include land rents, purchase of herbicides, pesticides and fertilisers, hiring of labour for land preparation and crop tending, and transporting the produce to the market.

“This is a very awkward way of living and although there is money in the sector, there is no evidence that producers will break the vicious cycle of poverty in the occupation,” said Mr wa Iria.

County Agriculture Chief Executive Albert Mwaniki said they have already started registering farmers and grouping them according to the type of crop they produce.

“We are in the process of registering them, clustering them on crop specialisation and implements necessary. We will then link them with our partner financiers who we shall use to channel Sh20 million for onward lending,” he said.

Mr Mwaniki said the county has partnered with Murata and Unaitas saccos, adding that the startup credit will be interest free.