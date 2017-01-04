Museveni bets on SGR to cut Uganda’s transport costs, boost trade

Magazines

A section of the standard gauge railway under construction in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda is upbeat about the standard gauge railway (SGR) as it looks to cut transport costs and boost its industrial production.

President Yoweri Museveni, in his New Year message to the nation said his government was fully involved in the SGR development, adding that it portends good tidings for Ugandans.

“We are working with our relatives in Kenya to modernise the railway by building the SGR which will bring the cost of transport for a 32-tonne container to Mombasa from Sh350,000 ($3,500) by road, to Sh165,000 by railway in a record one-day journey compared to the traditional 21 days,” he said.

He added that Uganda roads would also be spared perennial damage caused by the huge trucks that ferry heavy equipment and raw materials for use in industries.

This, he said, would in turn see industries access raw materials and transport processed goods at lower costs enabling their finished goods to compete effectively at the local and international markets.

Trial period

The first phase of the Sh327 billion SGR project being undertaken by China’s China Road and Bridge Construction Company (CRBC) from Nairobi to Mombasa is 92 per cent complete where the newly laid 472-kilometre long railway line will be officially opened on June 1.

Kenya Railways chief executive Atanas Maina said the opening would be preceded by a three-month trial period by CRBC and the newly selected operator China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The CCCC will operate the line for the next five years during which Kenyan engineers and technicians will receive hand-ons training on its operations.

Mr Maina said part of 56 procured locomotives (43 DF8B freight locomotives, five DF11 passenger locomotives and eight DF7G shunters) would be received later this month with the rest expected in the coming months.

“CRBC are set to begin trials for SR safety, efficiency and speed starting February to June, when they will hand over the project to us.

“Everything is going as per schedule and the railway is 92 per cent complete where we are currently using heavy duty locomotives to ferry materials to various sites under construction,” he said.

The CEO said 1,620 boxed and flat freight wagons which were ordered in May are also under construction at CRRC Qishuyan in China. The passenger locomotive which will have a capacity of carrying 1,096 passengers will see the usual 12 hour road journey reduced to a mere four hours as the new trains will cruise at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

The freight locomotives which are each expected to haul 216 twenty-foot equivalent units weighing an estimated 4,000 metric tonnes per trip would see annual haulage of cargo along the SGR rise by 22 million metric tonnes annually.

This is equivalent to taking out 108 trucks off the road and 4,644 trucks once the 43 freight locomotives come into operation because they allow for double stacking of containers.