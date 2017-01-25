Museveni pushes for buy-EAC to boost regional trade

Magazines

President Yoweri Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in a past meeting. President Museveni said East Africa high population and well-developed infrastructure portend a good future for the region. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is pushing for enhanced intra-regional trade as the next growth area for the six States integrating their markets under the East African Community.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Speaking last week when he opened the East African Legislative Assembly’s fourth meeting in Kampala, Mr Museveni said these governments must champion the ‘Make-EAC-Buy-EAC’ to boost employment and expand value addition opportunities.

“We (EAC) cannot continue to be a market for imports and must come up with policy instruments to ensure local industrial production runs at full steam in order to protect jobs and stimulate investments,” he said.

President Museveni said East Africa’s high population, now estimated at 150 million people, and well-developed infrastructure portend a good future for the region.

Joint projects

“If there is wealth it is this 162 million people that are a wealth creator since they produce raw materials, related services and eventually consume the same goods and services,” he said.

Speaker of the Eala Daniel Kidega said the assembly had made progress in enacting Bills and adopting resolutions that enhance EAC’s vision of a cohesive political, social and economic bloc. Developments in Kenya including roads upgrade, the Sh327billion railway and as Mombasa Port’s berth expansion served to enhance efficiency while reducing transport costs, he said.

This should egg on Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan to pursue joint projects.