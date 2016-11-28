Mutua ordered to table land grab dossier

Politics and policy

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua. PHOTO | FILE

The Senate has directed Machakos governor Alfred Mutua to table a dossier on alleged land grabbing in his county Wednesday after he claimed that prominent politicians had benefited from public utilities.

He had urged the Senate to assist the county in recovering assets, including public land, that had been grabbed by the national government and private developers.

Dr Mutua told the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee (PAIC) that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had allocated itself 22 housing units, which were constructed using a loan borrowed by the defunct Machakos County Council.

He said the housing units were developed by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) in 1974 on behalf of the council.

However, the NHC handed over 22 housing units to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. “So many of our assets have been taken over by the national government and we are seeking your help to have them reverted back to us,” Dr Mutua told the Senate on Monday.

The housing scheme was developed by NHC through a loan paid in full by the defunct county council.

Dr Mutua said the land belonged to the county council but the national government took over the housing units.

He said various parcels of land belonging to then Mavoko Municipal Council had been subdivided and allocated to private individuals.

“This massive land grabbing has made it very difficult for the county to operate. All public utilities were dished out to private individuals including riparian areas in Syokimau area,” he said.

He expressed hope that the National Land Commission would intervene and have the parcels reverted to the county government.

Nominated senator Martha Wangari sought to know if the county had moved to profile its assets.

“What measures have you taken to safeguard your assets from being lost to unscrupulous individuals?” she asked. Dr Mutua said an asset register had been developed and the county has moved to fence its assets, adding that he had written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the grabbed land.

Kakamega senator Boni Khawale demanded that he names politicians, including senators, who had benefited from the grabbed Machakos county land.