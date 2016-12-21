Muturi recalls MPs for Thursday sitting after chaotic session

Politics and policy

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi walks into Parliament chambers for a special sitting on December 20, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs to make changes to the electoral laws a day after the Opposition Cord coalition stopped Jubilee from effecting the same.

In a gazette notice dated Wednesday, December 22, Mr Muturi notified MPs of another special session to be held at Parliament Thursday.

"Pursuant to the Standing Order 29(3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, it is notified for the information of Members of the National Assembly and the General Public that two special sittings of the Assembly shall be held in the National Assembly Chamber in Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi on Thursday 22nd, December, 2016 commencing at 9.30 am and at 2.30 pm and terminating at 1 pm in the case of morning sitting and and not later than midnight in the case of afternoon sitting for purposes of re-committal in the Committee of the Whole House of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 3 of 2015) and consideration thereto of amendments to the Elections Act, 2011 and the Elections Campaign Financing Act, 2013, to commence from the debate interrupted on December 20, 2016," read the notice.

Mr Muturi also notified MPs of the Third Reading of the Election Laws (amendment) Bill, 2015.

Debate on the Bill was interrupted after the House descended into chaos following Cords decision to paralyse proceedings.

When the Bill was called for deliberations, Cord MPs moved to the dispatch box in an attempt to remove the Mace, the House symbol of authority throwing the House into confusion.

Mr Muturi was forced to adjourn proceedings of the House to January 24, 2017 after failing to regain control of the House.

Anti-riot tanks

The House adjourned way past 8 pm on Tuesday after chaos reigned supreme amid tight security that saw police deploy anti-riot tanks and disabled internet and telephone communication around Parliament.

The Opposition lawmakers crippled House business in the morning and afternoon special sessions in protest against Jubilee's resolve to amend the Electoral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016 to allow the IEBC to use manual systems for identification and transmission of election results where electronic means fail in the August 8, 2017 General Elections.

Samuel Chepkonga, who chairs the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs committee, sponsored amendments that require the commission to put in place an alternative and complementary mechanism for identification and transmission of election results that is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

“The commission shall use the alternative mechanism for identification and transmission of election results only where the technology initially deployed fails,” said part of Chepkonga’s amendment.

Before using the alternative mechanisms for identification and transmission of election results, the IEBC will be required to notify the public and all candidates and immediately cause the notification to be published in the electronic media and in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation detailing the reasons necessitating the use of alternative mechanisms.