NCPB blocks purchase of Uganda maize

Trucks carrying maize wait to deliver their cargo at the NCPB depot in Eldoret. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Traders looking to to sell cheap maize acquired from Uganda to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) have been locked out after the government announced that it will only accept grain from registered farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture said businesspeople have brought huge stocks of cheap maize from Uganda with the intention of selling the grains to the NCPB—which is offering more than Sh1,000 on the cost of a bag of corn from the neighbouring country.

Maize from Uganda ranges between Sh1, 800 and Sh2, 000 per 90 kilogramme bag while NCPB is buying the grains at Sh3, 000.

“Farmers who are not in the register are advised to register immediately at their respective county agricultural offices to qualify to sell their maize to the NCPB in the current season,” said the ministry in a public notice.

The ministry has developed a farmers’ register that is available at all County Agricultural Offices.

The restriction follows complaints from farmers that the government price benefits middle-men and maize traders who buy grains in large quantities for sale to the NCPB.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto announced that the government will buy maize from farmers at Sh3, 000 for a 90 kg bag up from Sh2, 800 that had been announced earlier.

The higher price has prompted a flurry of cross-border maize trade with traders seeking to cash in before the NCPB window closes.

Analysts and millers argue that the new price will put pressure on maize flour costs and spark inflation given the staple food is a driver of the cost of living measure.

James Githuku, Senior Research Associate at Tegemeo, says the move by the government to increase the price for the produce is ill-advised as this will not only affect consumers, but also distort the price discovery mechanism at the market.

“The move will distort the market price because other players such as millers will also have to increase their price in order to attract buyers and this will obviously affect the cost of flour,” said Mr Githuku.