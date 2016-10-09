NGO to train women in agriculture, renewable energy entrepreneurship

Magazines

The Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) has formed a partnership with SNV Netherlands to build entrepreneurship skills of more than 20,000 women in 12 counties.

The training will mainly focus on women in the agriculture and renewable energy sectors and aims to equip participants with skills to build competitive businesses.

Participants will be trained in diverse aspects of entrepreneurship which will enable them to access funds from WEF.

SNV Country Director for Kenya Harm Duiker said the programme will ride on SNV’s existing projects for quick turnaround.

“We have big projects in renewable energy and agriculture, especially dairy,” Mr Duiker said, adding that the plan is meant to empower women as distributors of solar products as well as producers of dairy products, including camel milk,” he said.

SNV-Kenya, through the Enhancing Opportunities for Women Enterprise project, will train participants on marketing, value addition, basic book keeping and other critical financial matters.

Mumina Bonaya, who chairs WEF’s advisory board, said the partnership is expected to unlock women’s potential and enable them to effectively take charge of their affairs.

The four-year partnership is expected to improve the performance of women-owned businesses, making them viable and profitable in the long term.

Ms Bonaya said WEF’s interaction with women had shown that funding alone is not enough for their success in business.

“Women entrepreneurs need to be well trained to be able to manage the funds, be accountable and competitive in their production and marketing,” she said.