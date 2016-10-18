NHIF set to cover Uhuru's free maternity programme

Politics and policy

Mothers and their infants at Pumwani Maternity Centre. The move will cost the government Sh6,000 per woman and will be loaded onto the NHIF card to be redeemed at a health facility. PHOTO | FILE Nation Media Group

Free maternity will now be covered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and will target pregnant mothers from low-income backgrounds.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The nearly Sh4 billion programme, to be launched Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, guarantees expectant mothers at least four antenatal check-ups, delivery (normal and caesarean section) and postnatal check-ups, and immunisations for their children.

This will cost the government Sh6,000 per woman and will be loaded onto the NHIF card to be redeemed at a health facility.