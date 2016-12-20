National Land Commission loses bid to repossess land from ex-PS Leting

Politics and policy

Joseph Leting, former Head of Civil Service. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The National Land Commission (NLC) has lost its attempt to recover a prime piece of public land from the family of former Head of Civil Service Joseph Leting, highlighting the difficulty of reversing some of the controversial Moi-era decisions.

The Muhammad Swazuri-led commission had been investigating how Mr Leting acquired the land in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, now valued at more than Sh450 million with a view to repossessing it.

But the Leting family moved to court for orders stopping the commission from continuing with the investigation, insisting former President Daniel arap Moi had allocated the former bureaucrat the land.

High Court judge George Odunga has granted the family’s prayer and blocked the NLC from investigating the title deed for the 0.8-acre piece of land Mr Leting acquired in 1988 after paying the Commissioner of Lands Sh49,946.

Mr Leting then proceeded to build 19 apartments on the land, raising its value to more than Sh450 million at current market prices.

Mr Leting completed construction of the flats in September 1991 when he was issued with a certificate of occupation. But the Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme later filed a complaint with the NLC seeking to know how Mr Leting acquired the land.

The pension scheme claims that it owned the land before it was irregularly allocated to Mr Leting who was at the time one of the most powerful men in the country and a close ally of Mr Moi.

Mr Leting died in November last year.

The NLC in February this year began an inquest into how Mr Leting acquired a letter of allotment for the land, prompting the family to seek the court’s intervention.

Private land

Justice Odunga found that the contested piece of land was registered as private land in November 1988, ruling out the NLC’s intervention.

The NLC’s mandate is restricted to dealing with issues relating to public land.

The judge held that in cases where land has already been classified as private, only the land courts can allow a review of the disputed property’s ownership.

“It is, however, my view and I so find that though land which was unlawfully acquired does not confer a good title and is not protected under the Constitution, where the land in question has acquired the status of private land, it is only the Environment and Land Court that has the jurisdiction to investigate and determine the legality of such title,” Justice Odunga said.