NSE’s bear market removes four from list of billionaires

A prolonged bear market run at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has eaten deep into the paper wealth of four top investors, pushing them below the Sh1 billion mark, and leaving equities as the most battered asset class in the past two years.

WPP Scangroup chief executive Bharat Thakrar tops the list of investors whose paper wealth has fallen below the Sh1 billion mark.

The list also includes Leah Muguku, Simon Thuo and Franklin Ndii, who have all taken a hit from the erosion of their investment in Equity Group.

The 43 per cent drop in the benchmark NSE 20 Share Index from its peak at 5,491.3 on February 27 last year to the new trough of 3,129.7 Thursday has served as the the clearest indicator of the rout.

That fall is enough to wipe out an investor’s previous 86 per cent capital gain, with actual losses depending on the portfolio mix.

Besides the regular boom and bust cycles, the NSE’s bear run has been escalated by recent corporate scandals and the capping of interest rates that erased tens of billions of shillings from banking stocks since August alone.

Mr Thakrar is one of the biggest victims of the market downturn that has left his 51.8 million shares in Scangroup valued at Sh893.7 million based on the marketing communications firm’s closing price of Sh17.25 Thursday.

This marks a major decline from the Sh3.8 billion valuation of his holdings in August 2013 when the firm’s share price hit a record of Sh75 on news of the purchase of a major stake in the company by UK-based conglomerate WPP.

WPP completed the transaction four months later, raising its stake in Scangroup from 31.3 per cent to a controlling 50.1 per cent in a Sh8.2 billion cash and share swap deal involving some of its subsidiaries.

Scangroup’s share price drop partly reflects weaker earnings since the WPP deal was concluded, with net profit dropping from Sh831.3 million in 2013 to Sh625.4 million in 2014 and Sh478.6 million in the subsequent year.

The Equity investors are also victims of the market’s discounting of the lender’s future earnings based on the August 24 signing of the law capping interest rates, an event that pushed banking stocks off the cliff.

Ms Muguku’s 32.8 million shares are now worth Sh984.9 million based on Equity’s closing price of Sh30 Thursday while Mr Thuo’s 26 million shares are now valued at Sh780.4 million. Mr Ndii’s 20 million shares are valued at Sh600 million.

The portfolios of all the three investors were solidly above the Sh1 billion mark in January last year when the bank’s share price hit an all-time high of Sh54.5 as the three-year bull market approached its end.