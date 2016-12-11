NSE down Sh61bn as prices of large stocks drop

Money Markets

Stockbrokers monitor trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE

Investor wealth at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has shrunk by Sh61 billion since the beginning of this month mainly pulled down by falling prices of large counters.

The NSE data shows that at the end of November, market capitalisation at the bourse stood at Sh1.997 trillion, but that fell to Sh1.936 trillion last week.

The Safaricom stock has declined by 2.8 per cent, or 55 cents to Sh19.35, resulting in a market cap fall of Sh22 billion to Sh775.3 billion.

The EABL market capitalisation has fallen by Sh6.3 billion to Sh190.6 billion. This is after the stock recorded a share price fall of 3.2 per cent in the first trading week of December, from Sh248 to Sh240 a share.

The market has in the past one week seen foreign investors taking a net sell position on a number of larger counters, even though their trading volumes have shrunk.

“The market extended losses for the fifth consecutive session—a trend last seen in June. Safaricom continued on its losing streak closing at an 11-week low of Sh19.35,” said Standard Investment Bank in a market brief last week.

Analysts attribute the recent foreign sales to competition from higher-yielding investments in both the local and external markets, with fixed income a favoured destination of capital.

“The market currently lacks the foreign interest it used to possess as developed markets begin to offer better return especially on fixed-income securities whose yields have risen to historic highs,” said ABC Capital in a market note.

Bank stocks have been under pressure this month, led by KCB and Cooperative Bank. The sector as a whole has shed Sh7.3 billion in market capitalisation, with share prices of six of the 11 listed lenders declining.

KCB’s share price has fallen by Sh1.50 or five per cent to Sh28.50, pushing the lender’s market valuation down by Sh4.6 billion to Sh87.4 billion since the beginning of the month.

Cooperative Bank market capitalisation is down by Sh2.4 billion in the same period to stand at Sh66 billion, due to its share price falling by 3.6 per cent from Sh14 to Sh13.50.

KenolKobil has in the past week also recorded a significant drop in valuation, of 6.7 per cent to Sh14 a share, on profit taking as investors cash in on the gains it made last month. The oil marketer’s capitalisation has thus fallen by Sh1.5 billion to Sh20.6 billion.